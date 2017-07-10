Amazon Prime Day 2017: Unlocked Galaxy S8, Gear VR & Fast Wireless Charger for $625 – 7/10/17

For Prime Day, Amazon has discounted the year’s hottest smartphone, the Galaxy S8. It’s priced at $624, which is about what it has been going for lately on other sites like eBay. But Amazon is also throwing in the new Gear VR with Controller and Samsung’s new Fast Wireless Charger for good measure. Combined, this package would normally be $887.

The Galaxy S8 has a 5.8-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display. It’s a 18.5:9 aspect ratio display, which makes it much taller than normal smartphone displays. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There’s also a micro SD card slot available for expanding storage if it should be needed. The Galaxy S8 is only available in midnight black, not the other colors that Samsung sells the Galaxy S8 in. It is unlocked, so it will work on T-Mobile and AT&T here in the US. Unfortunately, Sprint and Verizon customers are not going to be able to use this model.

Remember that this price is only good for today and while supplies last. Not to mention you do need to be an Amazon Prime member. It’s not too late to sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and experience everything that Amazon Prime has to offer.

