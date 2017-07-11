Amazon Prime Day 2017: Tronsmart Presto USB-C Battery Pack For $19.99 W/Code – 7/11/17

Smartphone batteries have certainly gotten better over the years but even the most long-lasting of batteries can be easily depleted by those that use their devices heavily. On top of this if you have multiple devices it can become challenging to always ensure every device has the power it needs at all times simply because you may not be able to charge every device when you need to using the traditional wall adapter and charging cable. This is where having a battery pack comes in handy.

If you have a newer device then chances are you may have a device with USB Type-C instead of micro USB, and if that’s the case then you’ll want a USB Type-C battery pack. Right now this Tronsmart Presto battery pack is on sale for just $26.99, but if you use coupon code ILZYIG7Z at checkout you can bring that price down another $7 to just $19.99.

The Tronsmart Presto battery pack comes with one USB Type-C port for plugging in a single device, but it also has a standard USB A port for charging a second device. Whether or not that device also has USB Type-C doesn’t matter as the USB A port can be used for charging a device with a USB A to USB C cable or for charging a device with a USB A to micro USB cable. The battery pack supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 standard so devices will charge rather fast if the device also supports this charging standard. The pack has a battery capacity of 10,400mAh so you should be able to get at least two or three charges out of it for one device, or one charge for two or three devices. The pack also has LED indicator lights on top so you know how much battery power is left in the pack that is usable for charging.