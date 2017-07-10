Amazon Prime Day 2017: TP-Link Smart Plug Mini for $25 – 7/10/17

The TP-Link Smart Plug Mini is also seeing its lowest price ever for Amazon Prime Day. This price is good now through midnight PT tomorrow, July 11th. The TP-Link Smart Plug Mini is currently priced at $24.99, although you won’t see that price until checkout. The original price is actually $49.99, but it routinely sells for around $34.99.

TP-Link’s Smart Plug Mini is the latest smart plug from the company. It’s smaller, so it doesn’t cover up your second outlet. This smart plug can turn basically anything into a smart product. Whether that’s a lamp, a microwave or something else. This smart plug can be controlled from your smartphone using its corresponding app on both Android and iOS, or you can control it using your voice. It works with smart assistants like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri. Additionally, the TP-Link Smart Plug Mini is great for making that old lamp a bit smarter in the day and age of smart everything.

Remember that this price is only good for today and while supplies last. Not to mention you do need to be an Amazon Prime member. It’s not too late to sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and experience everything that Amazon Prime has to offer.

