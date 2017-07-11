Amazon Prime Day 2017: TP-Link AC1200 Dual Band Wi-Fi Extender For $30 – 7/11/17

No matter what you use the internet for at home, chances are you have a wireless network set up so you can connect multiple devices including those which don’t have ethernet ports for connecting to the internet with a hardwire. Sometimes having just a wireless router may not be enough though, and short of going out and buying a top-end router, there’s not much to be done for strengthening your wireless signal throughout the home if you’re not getting a very good signal for all of your devices. That is, unless you use something like a Wi-Fi extender.

Right now as part of Prime Day you can pick up the TP-Link AC1200 Dual band Wi-Fi extender for just $30 down from its original cost of $59.99. That said it’s worth keeping in mind that to get the $30 price you’ll need to be a Prime member, but even without the Prime membership the extender is still on sale for $44.99 which is still $15 off the normal cost.

This particular Wi-Fi extender plugs right into an open wall outlet so it can be placed in a section of the home where you tend to have the weakest Wi-Fi signal, and it will expand that wireless network coverage so it more easily reaches those areas. Though this device is meant to help give you a better Wi-Fi signal it also has an ethernet port so you can hardwire a device if needed. For instance if you have a game console like the PlayStation 4, which tends to get a better connection when hardwired, you can use the ethernet port on the extender to plug in the PS4 if it’s in an area with a weak signal, while other devices can still connect wirelessly. It also offers a built-in access point mode if needed. Since this is just a Wi-Fi extender it can be used to connect any type of device which supports wireless connections, from mobile devices, to consoles, to computers, and even smart home equipment like the Amazon Echo and Echo Dot.