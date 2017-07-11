Amazon Prime Day 2017: TaoTronics Wireless Sports Earbuds for $19.99 – 7/11/17

TaoTronics has a number of items on sale for Amazon Prime Day (and throughout the rest of the week), including this pair of wireless earbuds. These are currently priced at $19.99, which is $6 off of their regular price. So these are fairly cheap, and now they are even cheaper. These earbuds from TaoTronics are what are known as “sports” earbuds. And that’s because they are sweat-proof, and really made for the gym. What this means is that you can use them while you’re out running and they won’t fall out of your ears, nor will they get damaged from your sweat, or any other kind of water.

They use Bluetooth 4.1, as well as noise cancellation technology, so you can really immerse yourself in your music or whatever you’re listening too. TaoTronics says that these headphones will last around 5 hours on a single charge, which is actually quite good. Finally, there is a built-in microphone, so you are able to go ahead and take phones with these headphones, which is a nice perk that’s added in here. Remember that this price is only good for today and while supplies last. Not to mention you do need to be an Amazon Prime member. It’s not too late to sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and experience everything that Amazon Prime has to offer.

