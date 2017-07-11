Amazon Prime Day 2017: SteelSeries Stratus XL For $35 – 7/11/17

The SteelSeries Stratus XL controller for Android devices is now available for purchase for $34.99, 42 percent down from its original listing price of $59.99. The latest offer for the mobile gamepad is part of this year’s Amazon Prime Day and is only available for less than 15 more hours as of this writing, and could also be pulled sooner if supplies don’t last.

Originally launched in mid-2015, the SteelSeries Stratus XL proved to be a relatively popular controller choice among mobile gamers that were looking to take their hobby to the next level. The gamepad features two full-sized analog sticks and all standard physical buttons that one would come to expect from a contemporary gaming controller, in addition to being equipped with the Home and Back Android system button. The product itself is compatible with virtually all smartphones and tablets running Android 3.1 Honeycomb and later versions of Google’s ubiquitous operating system and can also be used with PCs powered by Windows 7 and newer OS builds.

The SteelSeries Stratus XL was recently updated with support for a number of popular virtual reality (VR) headsets including the Samsung Gear VR, Oculus Rift, and the HTC Vive, and is generally a good choice for mobile and PC gamers looking for a new gamepad that’s priced in an accessible manner, especially with this deep discount.