Amazon Prime Day 2017: Status Audio HD One Headphones 57% Off – 7/11/17

The Status Audio HD One Headphones are currently heavily discounted on Amazon, boasting a price tag of only $18.99, which amounts to a 57-percent discount. The promotion applies to all three color variants of the device — JetBlack, Black/Red, and Marathon — and will save you a total of $25.01, with the headphones being down from their original price of $44.00. This massive discount is just one of many promotions offered for this year’s Amazon Prime Day that already saw a wide variety of consumer electronics on sale in recent hours and will likely result in some other great deals later today.

If you’re on the lookout for a simple pair of headphones that look sleek and can do a job without any hassle, the Status Audio HD One Headphones are definitely worth considering, with the device boasting a minimalist design with zero branding and distractions. Despite its affordable price tag, this product’s 40mm drivers are still said to deliver a high-quality audio experience with a deep bass and consistent clarity.

Just like all the other Amazon Prime Day deals, this particular promotion is only good for a short while and is dependant on suplies, so you’d do well to make your purchase decision sooner rather than later.