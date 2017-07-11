Amazon Prime Day 2017: Sony XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones for $98 – 7/11/17

Sony’s popular Extra Bass wireless headphones are also seeing a discount for Amazon Prime Day today. These are priced at $98, and are the newest pair – announced in January of this year. These typically run for around $129, so they aren’t the biggest discount, but still a good $31 off of the regular price, which is nothing to sneeze at.

The Sony XB950B1 are the company’s high-end pair of Extra Bass wireless headphones. These work over Bluetooth, so they are great for using with smartphones that are removing the headphone jack, like the Moto Z, the iPhone 7 and even the Xiaomi Mi 6. These are also part of the Extra Bass lineup, which means that you’re going to be getting plenty of bass in your ears from these. That’s good for those that are looking for a pair of headphones, and love listening to bass-heavy music. These do also offer around 18 hours of battery life. Which is pretty impressive for a pair of Bluetooth headphones.

Remember that this price is only good for today and while supplies last. Not to mention you do need to be an Amazon Prime member. It’s not too late to sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and experience everything that Amazon Prime has to offer.

