Amazon Prime Day 2017: Sony PlayStation 4 Slim & Uncharted 4 Bundle for $229 – 7/11/17

While there are some pretty good Xbox One S bundles out there for Prime Day, there’s also a pretty good PlayStation 4 Slim bundle available. This one includes Uncharted 4, which brings the price to $229. That is the price that this bundle went for back on Black Friday last year. So it’s not the best deal out there, but if you are looking for a PlayStation 4 bundle, then this is the one to get.

With this bundle, you get the PlayStation 4 Slim which is capable of playing games and media in up to 1080p resolution. Included is Uncharted 4 in physical form, instead of a digital download, and then you get one controller. Unfortunately, there is no additional controller in this bundle. Something that would have been really nice to have included here at this price. The PlayStation 4 Slim has a slew of great games and other media available for it already, and it does also have 500GB of storage space for games and such. Which is going to be more than enough for most people.

Remember that this price is only good for today and while supplies last. Not to mention you do need to be an Amazon Prime member. It’s not too late to sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and experience everything that Amazon Prime has to offer.

