Amazon Prime Day 2017: Sony DualShock 4 Controllers (for PS4) for just $39.99 – 7/10/17

Amazon Prime Day is also seeing discounts on Sony’s popular DualShock 4 Controllers, these are the controllers that come with the PlayStation 4. So it’s a great deal for those that need an extra controller or two for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Slim or the PlayStation 4 Pro. This is the lowest price ever, down from $69.99. You’ll notice on the webpage over at Amazon’s website that the price is $47.69, but when you head to check out, it drops to just $39.99.

The DualShock 4 controllers are available in a slew of colors too. Including the very popular camouflage that you see above. These all work with all three of the PlayStation 4 models, and all you need to do is connect them and you’re good to go. So if you’ve been wanting to pick up a new or an extra controller for your console, now is definitely the time to pick one up. Amazon does also have some deals on the PlayStation 4 today, for just $229!

Remember that this price is only good for today and while supplies last. Not to mention you do need to be an Amazon Prime member. It’s not too late to sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and experience everything that Amazon Prime has to offer.

