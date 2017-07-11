Amazon Prime Day 2017: Sony DSC-RX10 III 34% Off – 7/11/17

The Sony DSC-RX10 III Cyber-shot Digital Still Camera, also known as the DSCRX10M3, is currently discounted by up to 34 percent on Amazon. Consumers in the United Kingdom can get the camera for £1,019, down from its recommended retail price (RRP) of £1,549, on top of taking advantage of a £150 cashback from Sony that the company is presently offering. Photography enthusiasts in the United States are also offered a good deal on this otherwise rarely discounted camera, being currently able to purchase it for $1,398 and saving $201.99, or 13 percent of its regular $1,599.99 price tag.

Sony’s premium piece of photography equipment is discounted as part of the Amazon Prime Day 2017, meaning that this offer is only good for a short period of time and until supplies last. The aforementioned cashback offer in the UK isn’t related to Amazon’s currently ongoing sale and has been advertised by Sony since late May.

Like most other contemporary digital cameras, the DSC-RX10 III can connect to an Android smartphone via either Wi-Fi or NFC and Sony is also offering a dedicated mobile app for controlling the device. A 24-600mm super zoom lens from Zeiss is part of the package, as is a regular 12-month warranty from Sony that covers all manufacturing defects and parts.