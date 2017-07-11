Amazon Prime Day 2017: Sennheiser HD 598 CS Headphones $99.95 – 7/11/2017

If you are in the market for a new pair of headphones, then one you might want to check out sooner rather than later is the Sennheiser HD 598 CS Closed Back Headphones. These are normally available through Amazon for $124.95 (even more expensive elsewhere) but are now currently on sale via Amazon priced at only $99.95. Which equates to a saving of $28.27 on what is a solid and good-performing set of headphones.

These are over-ear and closed back headphones and so potential buyers can expect a good degree of noise cancellation with these, allowing the wearer to focus on just the sound. In terms of the specs, the the Sennheiser HD 598 CS headphones offer a frequency response of 10 – 28,000 Hz and an SPL of 115dB. These are not wireless headphones, although they can be used with both 3.5 mm and 6.3 mm leads and plugs. Both of which are included with the headphones. So out of the box, these set of headphones will be able to connect to a home system, just as easily as they will a smartphone that comes equipped with a 3.5 mm jack port.

As is to probably be expected, this sale is part of the larger Amazon Prime Day sale which is taking place today and so the current price is only available to those who are Amazon Prime members. While there are a number of sales taking place today, this is one of Amazon’s many lightning sales. So more than ever time is of the essence with this one. The sale price is due to end at 8.45 p.m. (PDT), although it does seem likely that the number of units allocated for this sale will sell out before then. In the meantime, more details on the Sennheiser HD 598 CS Closed Back Headphones, as well as the option to buy through the link below.