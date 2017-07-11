Amazon Prime Day 2017: Select Seagate Hard Drives are 30% Off – 7/11/17

If you’re in need of some extra storage, Seagate has you covered this Amazon Prime Day. There are a slew of great storage solutions available from Seagate for today only. These are all up to 30% and include external hard drives, external portable hard drives and even some internal hard drives which would make great replacements for your PC’s current hard drive.

One of our favorites is the Seagate Expansion 8TB Desktop Hard drive. Now this one is not a portable one, as it does require power, but it does have USB 3.0, as well as boasting a whooping 8TB of space. That’s a ton of space, that most people would likely never fully use, and it’s just $153 today. Those looking for something a bit more portable, there’s the Seagate Backup Plus which has 2TB of storage and is just $59. This is a great one to take back to school with you in a month or so. There’s also the Seagate Game Drive which is made for the Xbox One, so if you took advantage of that Xbox One S deal earlier today, this is definitely going to be a good addition to your haul.

Remember that this price is only good for today and while supplies last. Not to mention you do need to be an Amazon Prime member. It’s not too late to sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and experience everything that Amazon Prime has to offer.

