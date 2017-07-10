Amazon Prime Day 2017: Save Big on the Echo, Echo Dot & Tap – 7/10/17

Amazon has discounted all of its Alexa-powered speakers for Prime Day. The Echo is seeing its lowest price ever, of just $99.99. Meanwhile the smaller Echo Dot is also seeing its lowest price ever, coming in at $34.99 and then the Amazon Tap is priced at just $79.99, matching its sale price from Black Friday last year.

All three of these speakers are largely the same, functionality-wise. The main difference is the fact that the Echo has the best built-in speaker, the Tap is mode for portability (it actually has a built-in speaker) and the Echo Dot is mostly just to get Alexa into your home. All three have Alexa inside, and Alexa is great for controlling your smart home, texting your friends and family, reading the latest news to you and so much more. It’s an all-around great personal assistant. It can also answer questions, like Google would, but since it doesn’t have Google’s search engine behind it, it does fall short a bit.

Remember that this price is only good for today and while supplies last. Not to mention you do need to be an Amazon Prime member. It’s not too late to sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and experience everything that Amazon Prime has to offer.

