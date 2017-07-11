Amazon Prime Day 2017: Save 40% on the Fossil Q Wander Smartwatch – 7/11/17

The Fossil Q Wander is currently getting a 40% price cut for Amazon Prime Day. That drops the price from $255 on down to just $153. That makes this smartwatch a much better buy (not that it wasn’t one before), but it also brings it into the under-$200 category, which there aren’t a whole lot of smartwatches that are in that category right now.

Fossil’s Q Wander is one of its many smartwatches that are currently available on the market. It runs on Android Wear, and has the latest update for Android Wear 2.0 as well. The Fossil Q Wander comes with a tan leather band, which can be switched out if you don’t like that band, but it does look pretty nice on this watch. It does have that flat-tire look, and that’s due to the fact that it has tiny bezels and it needed to have the sensors somewhere, like the ambient light sensor. It may not be a great look for a lot of people, but if you use a black watchface (which you should anyways, as it saves battery), then it won’t be an issue.

Remember that this price is only good for today and while supplies last.

