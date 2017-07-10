Amazon Prime Day 2017: Save $250 on Element’s 55-inch Fire TV Set – 7/10/17

Amazon is discounting the very first TV to come with its own Fire TV platform built right in. Element’s Fire TV edition is on sale right now for just $399. That’s $250 off of the regular price of $649, this is also the price for the 55-inch model, and not the 43-inch, and this price is actually $50 cheaper than the smaller 43-inch version of this same TV. Making it a fantastic deal.

This TV does have Fire TV inside, which does support 4K. What that means is that users will be able to stream their favorite media on their TV without buying another set-top box. This includes apps like Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies & TV, Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, and many more. It is a 4K, HDR TV which makes it one of the more high-end TV’s that’s out there. It does include four HDMI 2.0 ports, one USB 2.0, one USB 3.0 port and a ethernet port which is going to be great for those wanting to stream 4K video but may not have the fastest internet speed at home.

Remember that this price is only good for today and while supplies last. Not to mention you do need to be an Amazon Prime member. It’s not too late to sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and experience everything that Amazon Prime has to offer.

