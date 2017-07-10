Amazon Prime Day 2017: SanDisk 64GB SD Card for $18 – 7/10/17

Amazon is also discounting SD cards for all of those that need them for cameras and such. This is a regular-sized SD card and not a micro SD card. It is currently priced at $18, but you won’t see that price until check out. It normally sells for around $25.99, so it’s not a huge discount, but still worth checking out.

This SD card is from SanDisk, a company who specializes in making SD cards. This is a 64GB capacity SD card, which is enough to hold plenty of photos and video. Even if you are shooting in 4K. We’re looking at 80MB/s read and write speed on this SD card, so it is pretty speedy, and should be fast enough for most 4K shooting, although if you are shooting in 4K at 60fps, it may not be fast enough, and you may experience it taking a bit to finish writing to the SD card. This is one of the highest rated SD cards on the market right now.

Remember that this price is only good for today and while supplies last. Not to mention you do need to be an Amazon Prime member. It’s not too late to sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and experience everything that Amazon Prime has to offer.

