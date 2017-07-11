Amazon Prime Day 2017: SanDisk 256GB Micro SD for $105, 128GB for $35 – 7/11/17

SanDisk is also getting in on the fun for Amazon Prime Day and has some of its highest capacity micro SD cards on sale right now. The 256GB micro SD card is currently on sale for $105. That is its lowest price ever, the last lowest price was $149, so definitely time to upgrade your storage game. The 128GB micro SD card is down to just $35.99. Now that is not the lowest price for this card, but it is the lowest we’ve seen in quite a few months. So it’s also worth picking up.

This 256GB micro SD from SanDisk is part of its Ultra lineup, which boasts read and write speeds of around 90MB/s. That’s not bad speeds for a smartphone, even if you are recording in 4K. That should be plenty fast for writing 4K video to the micro SD card. The same goes for the 128GB micro SD card here. These are both great micro SD cards to use for your tablets, smartphones and other devices. They are both “made for Amazon” and will work great with the Fire Tablet, and other Amazon devices. Not to mention the Galaxy S8, LG G6 and many others.

Remember that this price is only good for today and while supplies last. Not to mention you do need to be an Amazon Prime member. It’s not too late to sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and experience everything that Amazon Prime has to offer.

