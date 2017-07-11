Amazon Prime Day 2017: Samsung Gear 360 for $109 – 7/11/17

The original Samsung Gear 360 is currently on sale as part of Amazon Prime Day today. This 360-degree camera is just $109 today, which is the lowest price it has ever been. It recently dropped down to $149 from $349 which was its lowest price before, and now it’s even $40 cheaper. So definitely time to grab it, if you’ve had your eyes on a 360-degree camera, which is becoming the next big thing these days.

The Gear 360 is a 360-degree camera made by Samsung, that will enable you to create some rather stunning 360-degree pictures and video thanks to its two wide-angle cameras on either side. It works great with the Gear VR. As you are able to shoot video and then watch it in Gear VR like you are actually there, looking all around you and such. The Gear 360 does technically only work with Samsung’s latest smartphones, but it does work without a smartphone as well. So if you have something like the LG G6, you won’t be able to use the app to take photos or as a viewfinder. Which is unfortunate, but that’s just how the Gear 360 works right now. Hopefully Samsung does open that up to more devices soon.

Remember that this price is only good for today and while supplies last. Not to mention you do need to be an Amazon Prime member. It’s not too late to sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and experience everything that Amazon Prime has to offer. Which includes things like Prime Video, discounted Prime Music and so much more.

