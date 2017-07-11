Amazon Prime Day 2017: Ring Video Doorbell Pro 29% Off – 7/11/17

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is currently available on Amazon for $176.69, thus being offered at a 29-percent discount. Buying the Internet of Things (IoT) gadget now will save you $72.31, with the device usually being offered for $249.

Apart from the doorbell itself, IoT startup Ring also heavily discounted its expert installation fee that now amounts to only $59.40 for a limited time, down from its regular price of $99.00. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro isn’t overly complicated to install if you’re looking to save some more money, though Ring promises to hard-wire your new security tool in a swift manner if you choose to pay a little extra for that privilege. Once installed, the smart doorbell will provide you with a real-time video feed delivered straight to your Android smartphone and is also compatible with Alexa, Amazon’s artificial intelligence (AI) assistant supported by the Echo speaker lineup.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is discounted as part of this year’s Amazon Prime Day and is hence only available for this record-low price for a rather limited period. According to the product’s Amazon listing, this particular deal is already 12-percent claimed, meaning that supplies might not even last until Amazon’s massive sale is wrapped up later this week.