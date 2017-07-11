Amazon Prime Day 2017: RAVPower 60W 6-Port USB Desktop Charger for $17.99 – 7/11/17

RAVPower is also getting in on the Amazon Prime Day fun here. It is discounting it’s popular 6-port USB Desktop Charger, which outputs at up to 12A, to just $17.99. This is typically priced at around $22.99, so it’s not a huge discount, but it was already pretty cheap to begin with. This brings this desktop charger down to its lowest price ever.

This desktop charger from RAVPower does have 6 ports, making it easier to charge all of your gadgets at once. It’s 12A total, which is about 2A per port. So unfortunately there is no Quick Charging included here, but this is faster than a lot of the wall chargers coming with smartphones these days. And much faster than the tablet chargers that are included. This works for things like headphones, activity trackers, smartwatches and really anything that charges via USB. It also saves you room on your outlets, since you can charge six gadgets from a single outlet.

Remember that this price is only good for today and while supplies last. Not to mention you do need to be an Amazon Prime member. It’s not too late to sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and experience everything that Amazon Prime has to offer.

