Amazon Prime Day 2017: NVIDIA SHIELD TV (2017) for $179 – 7/10/17

Amazon has dropped the price of the NVIDIA SHIELD TV (2017) by $20 to just $179 for Prime Day today. The NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro which has 500GB of storage, is also on sale, coming in at $279. This is the set-top box’s first price drop since it launched in January. The NVIDIA SHIELD TV is an Android TV set-top box, and it does come with both a game controller and a regular remote control.

The NVIDIA SHIELD TV (2017) is the second-generation of NVIDIA’s set-top box. It debuted at CES earlier this year with a few key features over its predecessor. That includes the Google Assistant. What this means is that you can ask your TV to play a show on Netflix, or a movie on Google Play Movies & TV, and so much more. It was the first visual version of the Google Assistant, which was a bit of a challenge for NVIDIA but it did work out fairly well. The NVIDIA SHIELD TV does support 4K and HDR streaming, so it’s basically the best set-top box you can pick up right now. It runs Android TV so all of your favorite apps will be supported, that includes Hulu, Sling TV, HBO Go, and much more.

Remember that this price is only good for today and while supplies last. Not to mention you do need to be an Amazon Prime member. It’s not too late to sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and experience everything that Amazon Prime has to offer.

