Amazon Prime Day 2017: Moto G5 Plus, 64GB for $179 – 7/11/17

Amazon has discounted one of its more popular Prime Exclusive smartphones for Prime Day today, and that’s the Moto G5 Plus. It’s now just $179, marking its lowest price ever. This is the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage model with lockscreen ads, which typically runs about $239, so that’s $60 off of its regular price. Definitely a great deal for anyone looking for a new smartphone.

The Moto G5 Plus sports a 5.2-inch 1080p display, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 626 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage inside. There’s also a micro SD card slot available for expanding that storage. Not to mention the fact that it does also have support for Adoptable Storage, so you can really expand that storage quite a bit. The Moto G5 Plus is available in Lunar Gray and Fine Gold, at the time of writing. But these colors will likely sell out very quickly. There’s also a 3000mAh battery inside, which does have support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0.

Remember that this price is only good for today and while supplies last. Not to mention you do need to be an Amazon Prime member. It’s not too late to sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and experience everything that Amazon Prime has to offer.

