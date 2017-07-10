Amazon Prime Day 2017: LIFX A19 Smart Bulbs for $45 – 7/10/17

LIFX’s smart light bulbs are also on sale for Amazon Prime Day today. These bulbs are now $45 a piece, which is actually their lowest price ever. These almost never drop from the $59.99 regular price, but last month they did drop down to just $47.99 for a short amount of time. And now it’s even cheaper. So it’s a great time to jump on board.

The LIFX bulbs are a great alternative to Philips Hue. Since you don’t need a bridge to get started. Each one works individually, and using the LIFX app for both Android and iOS, you’ll be able to attach each bulb to a room. Using the app you can control the brightness, the colors and even create themes, which really makes it pretty interesting to use. LIFX is also compatible with most smart assistants, including the Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Siri. These light bulbs do boast around 16 million colors, so they can do virtually any color you want them to do.

Remember that this price is only good for today and while supplies last. Not to mention you do need to be an Amazon Prime member. It’s not too late to sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and experience everything that Amazon Prime has to offer.

Buy the LIFA A19 Smart Bulbs

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime

Shop Amazon Prime Day