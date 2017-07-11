Amazon Prime Day 2017: iRobot Roomba 652 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $249 – 7/11/17

If you’ve been looking to get your hands on a robot vacuum, now might be the time to pick one up. The iRobot Roomba 652 is currently on sale for Amazon Prime Day and is priced at just $249. This is a fantastic price for this robot vacuum, and it matches its lowest price ever.

The iRobot Roomba 652 is iRobot’s more mid-ranged robot vacuum, you can think of it as the Moto G5 Plus of robot vacuums. The iRobot Roomba 652 does allow you to use the app (available for both Android and iOS) to control the vacuum, this includes setting up schedules for cleaning, and telling it when to clean and much more. The iRobot Roomba 652 does also include a 3-stage cleaning system to make sure that it gets all of the dirt, dust and everything else out of the carpet. It does work on hardwood and tiled floors as well. The vacuum will run for about two hours before needing to return to its base and recharge itself.

Remember that this price is only good for today and while supplies last. Not to mention you do need to be an Amazon Prime member. It’s not too late to sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and experience everything that Amazon Prime has to offer.

