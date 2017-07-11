Amazon Prime Day 2017: Huawei Watch 2 for $209.99 – 7/11/17

Huawei’s latest smartwatch, the Huawei Watch 2 is currently on sale over at Amazon, as part of the Amazon Prime Day sale. This smartwatch’s regular price is $299,99, but you can now get it for only $209.99, which essentially means you’ll save up $90. That might still be too much for some people, but this is one of the best Android Wear smartwatches out there, and if you’re looking to get yourself one, this is definitely an opportunity to do it.

Now, do keep in mind that you can choose between the Carbon Black and Concrete Gray variants of the Huawei Watch 2, and this is the regular Huawei Watch 2 we’re talking about there, not the ‘Classic’ model. This watch will ship your way with a US warranty, which is always a nice thing to have. This smartwatch comes with a rubber band, and it offers IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. The watch sports a 1.2-inch 390 x 390 AMOLED display, along with 768MB of RAM and 4GB of non-expandable storage. It’s also worth noting that this smartwatch is fueled by the Snapdragon Wear 2100 SoC.

This deal is only valid for the next 24 hours or so, as it says on the listing of the watch itself, so do hurry up if you’re interested. It’s worth noting that you need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to take advantage of this deal, though you can solve that problem easily, and sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, which will get you access to this deal, and many more like it.

Buy the Huawei Watch 2