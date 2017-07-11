Amazon Prime Day 2017: Huawei Mate 9 for $449 – 7/11/17

The Huawei Mate 9 is also on sale for Amazon Prime Day today. It’s seeing its first meaningful price drop since it launched in the US back in January. It has dropped from $599 to $569 before, but now it’s all the way down to just $449. That’s a pretty great price for a great smartphone that has Alexa built in.

Huawei’s Mate 9 is one of the best large smartphones out there. It sports a 5.9-inch 1080p display, powered by the Kirin 960 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There is also a micro SD card slot that can hold up to 256GB of storage for expanding the storage of the device. There’s also a dual-camera setup on the back of the Mate 9. There’s a 20-megapixel black and white sensor and then a 12-megapixel color sensor, which are made in partnership with Leica. Finally, the Mate 9 is powered by a 4000mAh battery that is non-removable, and it is large enough to keep it going all day long.

Remember that this price is only good for today and while supplies last. Not to mention you do need to be an Amazon Prime member. It’s not too late to sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and experience everything that Amazon Prime has to offer.

Buy the Huawei Mate 9

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime

Shop Amazon Prime Day