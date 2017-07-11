Amazon Prime Day 2017: HTC Vive + Star Trek: Bridge Crew for $699 – 7/11/17

If you’ve had your eyes on the HTC Vive but wanted to wait for the price to drop a bit, well now is the time to jump on it. The HTC Vive is currently seeing a $100 price drop for Amazon Prime Day, which matches its all time low price. This is typically around $799, but right now you can get it for just $699. And on top of that, you’re getting Star Trek: Bridge Crew for free, which makes the deal even better.

The HTC Vive is the company’s virtual reality headset that was made with Valve. It’s one of the best virtual reality headsets around, and one of the few that is a standalone headset and that is affordable, somewhat. The HTC Vive has been around for a few years, but it’s still one of the best. With the Vive, you can go ahead and jump into a whole new world. There are a number of Steam games available for the Vive already, with plenty more being added all the time.

Remember that this price is only good for today and while supplies last. Not to mention you do need to be an Amazon Prime member. It’s not too late to sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and experience everything that Amazon Prime has to offer.

Buy the HTC Vive

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime

Shop Amazon Prime Day