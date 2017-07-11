Amazon Prime Day 2017: Honor 6X 32GB For $199 – 7/11/17

You can usually find some pretty good deals on smartphones on Amazon most of the time, but the deals are even better during Prime Day. With that said, right now you can pick up the Honor 6X as part of Amazon’s Prime Day sale for just $199 which is down from its original cost of $249.99. That’s a savings of $50 if you’re already a Prime member and if you’re not you can still get it for $229, though signing up has its benefits as you’ll get much more than just the savings on this one order especially if you order from Amazon often enough.

The Honor 6X is a more recent device from Honor and it comes unlocked meaning it can work on pretty much any GSM network. This is also the U.S. model which means it comes with a U.S. warranty and it’s fully compatible with networks like T-Mobile and AT&T. The Honor 6X comes with 32GB of internal storage space although if this isn’t enough for all your apps, games, and media, the phone also supports expandable storage so you should be able to set up plenty of room for anything you need.

The Honor 6X has a 5.5-inch Full HD display and it comes with dual rear cameras consisting of one 12-megapixel sensor and one 2-megapixel sensor, while on the front it features a an 8-megapixel sensor for the front-facing camera. It also has an octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM for the memory, and it comes running on Android 7.0 Nougat so the software is mostly up to date. The Honor 6X is packed with some great specs and features which make this price a steal, but one of its best qualities is the two-day battery life. With this you should be able to use the phone all day on a single charge without issue and still have plenty of power left by the time you get home from work, school, or wherever else. Lastly, this deal has the Honor 6X available in all three of its offered colors, which are white, gold, and gray.