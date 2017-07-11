Amazon Prime Day 2017: GoPro HERO Session Bundle $149 – 7/11/17

If you are in the market for a deal on a GoPro camera today, then this might be the one to check out. As part of Amazon’s Prime Day festivities, Amazon currently has a GoPro bundle on sale. The bundle includes the GoPro HERO Session, a GoPro The Handler, a Samsung 32GB memory card, and an AmazonBasics GoPro Head Strap, and all for only $149.

The GoPro HERO Session is designed to be an easy to use camera as it can be turned on and start capturing video within one press of the main button. Likewise, this is a camera that is designed to be used in various environments, including less than friendly ones, due to its various levels of protection, including water-resistance. As well as coming with the ability to be mounted to various aspects, including helmets, bikes, and more. To put this deal into perspective, the GoPro HERO Session typically sells for $149 on its own. Which essentially means the GoPro The Handler (an official GoPro branded hand grip for the Hero Session) which on its own normally costs $29, the Samsung 32GB U1 microSD EVO memory card (which normally costs $16.95 on its own), and the AmazonBasics head strap camera mount for GoPro (which normally costs $7.49), are all thrown in for free. Another way to look at it, the current $149 price is down from a total bundle price of $202.46, a saving of $53.44 in total. Making this a great starter package for those looking to capture more video moments while on the go.

As per usual though, with this being an Amazon Prime Deal, it is only available to Amazon Prime members. Likewise, time is of the essence with this one. The deal is only good for today and is due to expire at 11 p.m. (PDT). More details on the bundle as well as the option to buy through the link below.