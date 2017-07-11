Amazon Prime Day 2017: Google Wifi 3-Pack For $269 – 7/11/17

The Google Wifi System entailing three of Google’s Wi-Fi units is currently on sale for $269.99, down from its original price of $299.00. This offer will allow you to save $29.01 or ten percent of the set’s usual price tag, which is a solid deal on a product that the Alphabet-owned company was mostly shy to discount so far. Apart from the devices themselves, the optional installation fee was also slashed from $65.59 to $39.35, though the routers aren’t complicated to install and you can certainly set them up yourself if you’re looking to save some more money.

As expected, the three-pack isn’t the only related product that got discounted for this year’s Amazon Prime Day; a single Google Wifi unit is available for $114.01, i.e. 12 percent down from its original $129 price tag. Naturally, the pack with three units will still amount to bigger savings in total but you’re still able to save some money if you don’t need so many routers.

Being part of the Amazon Prime Day 2017, this offer is only valid for a short period of time and depends on supplies, so consumers are advised to make their purchase decisions by the end of the day. Finally, the discounted installation fee is identical regardless of how many Google Wifi units you choose to purchase.