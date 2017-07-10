Amazon Prime Day 2017: Fitbit Blaze Fitness Tracker for $138 – 7/10/17

The Fitbit Blaze is currently on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2017 right now. And it’s actually down to its lowest price ever. Taking $60 off of the regular price of $198.95. That brings the price to just $138.95, and that’s about $10 less than its all-time lowest price. Definitely worth picking up, for those looking for a Fitbit Blaze.

Fitbit’s Blaze is the company’s currently smartwatch, it’s more of a fitness tracker but you can still get a number of notifications on your wrist with it. The Fitbit Blaze does track all of your usual activity, including steps, calories and such. It also tracks your workouts, so you can see how well you’re performing in the gym. There is a heart rate sensor included which will track your heart rate all day long, and show you how hard you are pushing yourself. Finally, it does also track your sleep, so you can keep track of how well you’re actually sleeping.

Remember that this price is only good for today and while supplies last. Not to mention you do need to be an Amazon Prime member. It’s not too late to sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and experience everything that Amazon Prime has to offer.

