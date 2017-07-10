Amazon Prime Day 2017: Fire Tablet 7 for $29.99 – 7/10/17

As part of Amazon’s Prime Day, the company has discounted its cheapest tablet to just $29.99. That’s $20 off of its regular price, and actually marks the lowest price ever. This tablet was $39.99 during the holiday season last year – including on Black Friday. So this is a great price for an already cheap tablet.

The Amazon Fire 7 is Amazon’s cheapest tablet. It’s normally $50 with ads on the lockscreen, which are disabled for children’s accounts. It has a 7-inch display, which is rather low-resolution, with a 1.3GHz quad-core processor and 8GB of storage inside. There is also a micro SD card slot available for expanding that storage, if the user does need a bit more. The Fire 7 is available in a slew of colors as well, including black, red, yellow and blue. This is a tablet meant for those that just want to have a tablet for doing things like email and consuming media. It’s not meant to compete with the iPad or the Galaxy Tab S3, and its price tag does certainly reflect that.

Remember that this price is only good for today and while supplies last. Not to mention you do need to be an Amazon Prime member. It’s not too late to sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and experience everything that Amazon Prime has to offer.

