Amazon Prime Day 2017: Eufy RoboVac 11 for $189 w/ Code – 7/11/17

Eufy, which is a sub-brand of Anker, has put its top-selling robot vacuum on sale for Prime Day today. The RoboVac 11 is seeing a sale price of just $189 with the promo code PRIME008, which undercuts its launch price from last year, and makes it the lowest price ever. The RoboVac 11 is typically around $229, but often drops to $219 or $199.

The RoboVac 11 is one of the cheaper robot vacuums on the market, and it’s a pretty good one as well. It has a decent battery inside, which will keep it going for around 2 hours, before it needs to return to the base for charging. It doesn’t have a specific pattern for getting around the house and cleaning, it just goes in whichever way it wants. Which is good as it will get everything, eventually. Instead of staying in the same area. The RoboVac 11 does come with a few extra brushes so you can replace the ones on the vacuum, making it easy to keep it clean. It does also work on hardwood floors and tiled flooring. It doesn’t have a smartphone app like the Roomba’s and Neato BotVac’s out there, but there is a remote for controlling it.

Remember that this price is only good for today and while supplies last. Not to mention you do need to be an Amazon Prime member. It’s not too late to sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and experience everything that Amazon Prime has to offer.

