Amazon Prime Day 2017: Echo Show & Arlo Camera For $304 – 7/11/17

The Echo Show smart speaker bundled with one Arlo Camera is currently on sale for $303.99, down $75 from the original price of the kit that was listed at $378.99. The latest addition to Amazon’s Echo lineup of Internet-enabled speakers was discounted without much publicity, as not even the actual listing of the product mentions the major price cut. Instead, the $75 discount is automatically applied by Amazon upon checkout, with the promotion itself being tied to the latest iteration of the company’s Prime Day 2017.

Originally launched this spring, the Echo Show is the first Internet of Things (IoT) speaker from Amazon that’s equipped with an LCD display panel allowing for a number of extra features like home monitoring and video calls. The device itself is compatible with cameras made by Ring and Arlo, with the latter company being responsible for the unit that ships with this particular bundle.

Like all other Amazon Prime Day deals, this one will presumably only last until tomorrow, so consumers looking to ennoble their Alexa-infused device lineup can likely only take advantage of the offer in the next few hours. The deal itself is valid for both the Black and White variants of the IoT bundle and the Arlo camera that’s part of the offer is also discounted on its own, being available for $149, or $30.99 down from its original price tag.