Amazon Prime Day 2017: Bose SoundLink Speaker II For $129 – 7/11/17

The Bose SoundLink Mini Bluetooth Speaker II is currently available for purchase for $129, $70 down from its original $199.99 listing price. The 35-percent discount on the speaker is tied to the Amazon Prime Day 2017 and hence won’t be available for long, while also being dependent on the supplies that may not even last until the end of the day when the deal is set to expire.

The offer is valid for both the Carbon and Pearl variant of the speaker, though the latter is usually sold for $179.99 so this temporary price reduction only amounts to a 28-percent discount on that particular model. Regardless, this is a great deal for anyone looking for an extra Bluetooth speaker or two, especially with Bose being one of the most established names in the audio equipment industry.

Bose boasts about this SoundLink-branded speaker’s deep bass and general audio quality, as well as its built-in microphone with voice call support and a battery capable of providing you with up to ten hours of use on a single charge. This deep discount on Bose’s speaker is live for just over 15 more hours as of this writing and likely won’t be outmatched by any other sale in the immediate future, at least until mid-fall.