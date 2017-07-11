Amazon Prime Day 2017: Bluedio T3 Extra Bass Bluetooth Headphones for $34 – 7/11/17

For Amazon Prime Day, the company has discounted one of Bluedio’s most popular pairs of headphones, the T3’s. These are currently priced at $42.99, but when you head to check out, there’s a 20% price drop which brings it down to $34. Making these a great pair of headphones to grab on Prime Day.

The Bluedio T3 Extra Bass Bluetooth Headphones are a great pair to pick up since they are wireless. And this is great since many smartphones are ditching the 3.5mm headphone jack. Additionally, these offer up Extra Bass, which means you are going to get some incredible deep and rich lows when listening to music. Especially good for those bass-heavy songs. They also offer up around 20 hours of continuous playback, which is better than the pair from Sony we highlighted earlier today (also about a third of the price). These have standby of about 110 hours as well. There is a microphone built-into the Bluedio T3’s which means you can take calls while wearing these and even give commands to the Google Assistant.

Remember that this price is only good for today and while supplies last. Not to mention you do need to be an Amazon Prime member. It’s not too late to sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and experience everything that Amazon Prime has to offer.

