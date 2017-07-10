Amazon Prime Day 2017: AUKEY Wireless Earbuds for $19.99 – 7/10/17

For Amazon Prime Day, AUKEY has discounted a number of its products including its Wireless Earbuds. These are priced at $19.99 today only and while supplies last. These are normally priced at $29.99, making these a great price. But remember that this price is only good for those that are Prime members, but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime today.

These are magnetic wireless earbuds, and what that means is that they magnetically connect to each other when not in your ears. So if you’re walking around with them around your neck, you won’t need to worry about them falling off. These headphones have three different EQ’s making it easy to adjust the sound to your liking. Additionally, they offer around 8 hours of playback, which is pretty good for a somewhat small pair of headphones. These headphones do also come with a 24-month warranty from AUKEY, and its customer support is top notch. So should anything go wrong with these headphones, you’ll be well taken care of.

Remember that this price is only good for today and while supplies last. Not to mention you do need to be an Amazon Prime member. It’s not too late to sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and experience everything that Amazon Prime has to offer.

