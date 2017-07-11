Amazon Prime Day 2017: AUKEY Quick Charge 3.0 Car Charger for $16- 7/11/17

For Amazon Prime Day, AUKEY has discounted almost all of its products by 20% and that includes its very popular (in fact, it’s an Amazon “best-seller” right now) Quick Charge 3.0 car charger. This car charger is already marked down to $19.99, however with the additional 20% taken off at checkout, that brings it down to $15.99, making it a great deal.

This car charger from AUKEY has dual USB-A ports, each of which are compatible with Quick Charge 3.0 and those are also backwards compatible. Having Quick Charge 3.0 in the car means that users will be able to charge up their compatible smartphones quickly. Smartphones like the LG G6, HTC U11, and many others are compatible with Quick Charge 3.0. Now if you have something like the Galaxy S8 or the Huawei Mate 9, don’t worry, as Quick Charge 3.0 is backwards compatible to other versions of Quick Charge and fast charging, as well as conventional charging. The only difference is, it won’t charge as quickly. AUKEY does not include any cables with this car charger, so you are literally getting just the car charger and nothing else. But you do also get a 24-month warranty with this car charger. So if anything should go wrong, you should be all set, with AUKEY’s great customer service.

Remember that this price is only good for today and while supplies last. Not to mention you do need to be an Amazon Prime member to get this price. It’s not too late to sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and experience everything that Amazon Prime has to offer.

