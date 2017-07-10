Amazon Prime Day 2017: AUKEY Mechanical Keyboard for $45.85 – 7/10/17

For Amazon Prime Day, AUKEY’s Mechanical Keyboard with blue switches is being discounted from $65.50 to just $45.85. That’s a great price for a mechanical keyboard, considering these types of keyboards are typically over $100 a piece.

This mechanical keyboard from AUKEY is a 104-key keyboard and it is a gaming keyboard with RGB lighting. It’s not going to be as fancy as some of the Razer mechanical keyboards, but it’s also less than half the price. It does work with both Mac and PC, additionally, it also has 7 different LED settings that the user can set. The reason why mechanical keyboards are so popular these days, is because they are easier to type on. Additionally, they are also a bit more accurate than a traditional keyboard. And for those that type on keyboards all day long, that’s a pretty important feature to say the least. This does plug in via a USB port, so unfortunately it’s not a wireless keyboard.

Remember that this price is only good for today and while supplies last. Not to mention you do need to be an Amazon Prime member. It’s not too late to sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and experience everything that Amazon Prime has to offer.

