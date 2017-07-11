Amazon Prime Day 2017: AUKEY Eclipse Bluetooth Speaker for $47.99 – 7/11/17

AUKEY’s brand new high-end Bluetooth speaker, the Eclipse, is currently on sale for Prime Day. It’s already marked down to just $59.99, but if you’re a Prime member, it’s now an additional 20% off, bringing it to just $47.99. That’s the lowest price the Eclipse has ever been, of course it was just announced a few weeks ago.

The Eclipse Bluetooth speaker from AUKEY is its latest Bluetooth speaker. It’s an elegant looking one, with woven fabric around it to keep it looking nice. Outside of its looks, it does also sport 12 hours of continuous playback. So that you’ll be able to keep the music going all day long. It uses Bluetooth 4.2 to connect to your device, which uses low energy and that means that it’ll use fairly minimal power from your smartphone. Definitely a good thing. There is a 3.5mm jack for those that would rather have their music wired to the speaker – and get better sound quality.

Remember that this price is only good for today and while supplies last. Not to mention you do need to be an Amazon Prime member. It’s not too late to sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and experience everything that Amazon Prime has to offer.

