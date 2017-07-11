Amazon Prime Day 2017: August Smart Lock For $145 – 7/11/17

The second generation of the August Smart Lock is currently on sale for $145, down from its original price of $195.39. The deal itself was launched by the Internet of Things (IoT) company in a somewhat sneaky manner, with the discount not being publicized on the product’s Amazon page. Instead, the price of this Internet-enabled lock will change at checkout.

The promotional offer is part of the latest Amazon Prime Day that officially started last night and the deal sees the second generation of the August Smart Lock being more affordable than it has ever been. The lock was already discounted on several occasions earlier this year but its price was still hovering around the $180 mark following those previous sales.

Just like its name suggests, the August Smart Lock will allow you to control your lock with an Android smartphone but unlike many alternative solutions, it doesn’t require significant investments or major modifications to the door itself. Instead, users are able to keep their deadbolts and can install the lock in a matter of minutes. Engaging and disengaging the lock can be done with a single tap inside the product’s dedicated mobile app and August’s creation was also certified by Amazon as being fully compatible with its Alexa artificial intelligence (AI) assistant.