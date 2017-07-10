Amazon Prime Day 2017: 30% Off Select Google Chromebooks – 7/10/17

For Prime Day, Amazon has discounted some of the most popular Chromebooks by as much as 30%. These include the Acer Chromebook R 11, Chromebook R 13, Chromebook CB3, Chromebook 15, ASUS C201 Chromebook, and the C300SA Chromebook.

The Acer Chromebook R 11 and R 13 are mostly the same Chromebook, besides their screen sizes. One has an 11-inch screen while the other is a 13-inch display. These are convertible Chromebooks, hence the “R” in their names. These also both sport 4GB of RAM and are great buys. Now if you’re wanting something a bit larger, the Acer Chromebook 15 is a good choice. It has a large 15-inch display, and some pretty powerful speakers on either side of the keyboard. It does also come with 4GB of RAM like the other models. Finally, from Acer is the CB3. This is the cheapest of them all, and comes with just 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. It does also have an 11.6-inch display so it’s also the smallest.

Now moving onto the pair of ASUS Chromebooks here. We have the ASUS C201 Chromebook to start things out. This is the older of the two, and the smaller as well. With an 11.6-inch screen, along with 2GB of RAM. The larger C300SA Chromebook sports a 13.3-inch display, 4GB of RAM and somehow still has around 10 hours of battery life.

Remember that these prices are only good for today and while supplies last. Not to mention you do need to be an Amazon Prime member. It’s not too late to sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and experience everything that Amazon Prime has to offer.

Save Up to 30% on Select Google Chromebooks

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime

Shop Amazon Prime Day