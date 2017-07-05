Amazon Offering $10 Credit for Buying an Alexa Deal

Amazon is gearing up for Prime Day next week, which starts Monday night and extends through Tuesday into early Wednesday morning (depending on where you are in the world). Amazon announced a few ways where users could get a $10 credit to use on Amazon Prime Day last week, and now it has announced a new way to get a $10 credit. And that’s for those that have an Alexa device, but have not used it to buy any of Alexa’s Deals.

Alexa has deals that are only available through voice, which means that you’ll need to ask Alexa what the deals are by stating “Alexa, what are your deals”. Alexa will then start listing off everything that is on sale. Some of the goodies included right now are the WeMo Smart Plug Mini which is $7 off of its regular price, bringing it down to $27.99 (its lowest price ever). There’s also the NETGEAR ARLO Q for $244.99 (this is a two-pack), and there’s also the Philips Hue Go Light for $44.99, which is even cheaper than the deal that appeared last week. So there are some good deals out there, although there aren’t as many. There are also some in the Prime Pantry that you can pick up and get that $10 credit for Prime day as well.

Of course, there are some requirements here. First up, you’ll need to be a Prime member and own an Alexa-enabled device, like the Echo, Echo Dot, Amazon Tap, etc. You also need to make use of this purchase this week, since the credit takes about 3-4 days to process and hit your account. Finally, you can only use the $10 credit for Amazon Prime Day, which starts at 9PM ET on Monday, July 10th, and once Prime Day is over, you’ll lose that $10 credit. So you’ll want to make sure you use it. There are plenty of voice deals available today, in fact this is Amazon’s day dedicated to voice deals, ahead of Prime Day, so there are some good ones out there. Just ask Alexa what’s there and she’ll let you know, and also put in the order for you.

