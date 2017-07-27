Amazon Hosting Job Fairs To Hire 50,000 People In The U.S.

Amazon is seeking to fill 50,000 new positions across the United States, the Seattle, Washington-based tech giant announced on Wednesday. The company is planning on finding suitable candidates for its openings by holding a Jobs Day fair in ten of its fulfillment centers across the country in an effort to provide potential employees with a better look at how working for Amazon is like and interviewing them for suitable positions. The firm’s first-ever Jobs Day is set to be held on August 2 from 8 a.m. till noon local time and will encompass fulfillment centers in ten countries from Maryland to Illinois; refer to the list below to see the full list of Amazon’s centers which you’ll be able to visit in early August. On the same date, centers in Oklahoma City and Buffalo will be holding a number of off-site Jobs Day events that will allow job seekers to conduct interviews with some of the company’s management and possibly receive on-site job offers, Amazon said. The majority of the positions on offer are for roles in customer service, sorting, and packing, albeit the firm is also looking to fill a number of management roles during its first job fair.

The e-commerce giant has yet to specify how many of the 50,000 openings that it’s looking to fill are full-time positions, though the wording of the company’s announcement suggests that most of them are. The move marks yet another step in Amazon’s efforts to expand its domestic presence and work force, consequently increasing its distribution footprint in the country and being able to fulfill orders even more efficiently than it already does. The company’s recruitment efforts aren’t solely focused on its home country; Amazon has also been on a hiring spree in Europe in recent times, having previously announced plans to create 15,000 new positions on the Old Continent throughout 2017 and currently being on course to fulfill that promise.

While the tech giant has been expanding in a rather rapid manner in recent years, organizing a dozen job fairs is still an unprecedented move in its ever-growing ambitions, though it remains to be seen whether the August 2 events will be enough for the company to fill all of its 50,000 open positions.