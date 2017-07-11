Amazon Echo Device Sales Already 3x Higher Than Prime Day 2016

It seems Amazon’s Prime Day for this year is already seeing big gains compared to last year, as it is now being reported that Amazon has so far sold more than three times as many Echo-related devices as it did in 2016. While this is likely to be expected (due to the number of Echo-related devices that are now available and ones which span the price spectrum), the difference here is that the triple the amount of Echo devices sold, is being announced mid-way through the 2017 Prime Day event. Suggesting that by the time the event fully wraps up, the number of Echo devices that will have been sold during Prime Day 2017, will be even higher.

What is also likely to have helped is the discounts that are on offer this year. For instance, the Amazon Echo, which is arguably Amazon’s main Echo offering was available during Prime Day 2016 at $129 – down from its usual $179. In contrast, the main Amazon Echo has seen a majorly significant discount this year, as it is available at essentially half price – it can be now picked up for only $89.99. Then there is the more affordable Amazon Echo devices like the the Amazon Echo Dot. While the current version is the second-generation model, it is one which is default priced much more affordable than the previous model. Likewise, with the Echo Dot also seeing a current price drop for Prime Day 2017 (down to only $34.99), it is a very affordable way to pick up a new Echo device.

Not forgetting of course that this year there is also the Echo Show. Unlike the other models, this is a first-generation Echo device, although, and again, unlike the other models, the Echo Show comes with something none of the other Echo-related devices have – a screen. This one is certainly the most expensive of the current Echo crop (as it is available to buy for $229.99), although it arguably does offer a much more interactive Echo experience. Interestingly, Amazon has chosen not to outright discount the Echo Show for this year’s Prime Day event. Although it is currently available as part of a bundle with the Arlo VMS3130 indoor and outdoor security camera. The two would normally cost $378.99 when bought separately, but as part of Prime Day they are now available for $303.99 when bought together.