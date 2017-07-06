Amazon & Dish In Talks About a Potential Wireless Partnership

According to a report today, the heads of both Amazon and Dish are currently in talks about potentially partnering up for wireless. Dish has long wanted to get into the wireless world, and has been picking up spectrum left and right from various FCC auctions in the past few years. But the issue here is that the FCC requires operators to actually put that spectrum to use within a specific time frame, and Dish’s time frame is ending pretty soon. Now Amazon hasn’t really shown a whole lot of interest in creating its own wireless network, but it has created smartphones, tablets and even has its own Amazon Prime exclusive smartphones that are discounted, so the only thing missing is indeed a network.

Now the report out of The Wall Street Journal notes that Amazon could help foot the bill for building out this network. Amazon could also bundle it in with its Prime membership and reduce the prices for using this network, or even include it for free with Prime. Amazon is always looking for more things to add to Prime to get more customers onboard, and this could be the perfect fit. Someone familiar with the plans of Dish and Amazon also noted that Amazon could get one-way broadcast for Prime Video to broadcast on Dish’s airwaves in this deal. Of course, a lot of what’s being said now are just ideas, as neither side has come up with a plan on what they want to do if a deal is made.

However, the report did also note that it is highly unlikely that Amazon would acquire Dish. Now this could become a pretty interesting idea, if something does happen between these two, perhaps Amazon using Dish’s network as an MVNO, since Sprint is already in talks with Comcast and Charter as it is looking for a buyer. Analysts have also been stating that telecom companies and cable companies will be merging pretty soon, or at least working closer together. And now that the incentive auction is over, these companies can actually talk with each other, since the quiet period is also finished.