Alphabet’s Q2 Earnings Revenue Up 21 Percent From Q2 2016

Alphabet’s Q2 earnings report is in, showing that the company’s revenue is up 21 percent from Q2 in 2016, and this is in light of the fine that it had to pay to the European Commission which totaled a sum of $2.7 Billion. That 21 percent increase amounts to a total Q2 2017 revenue of $26 Billion displaying that Alphabet is still making good money on Google’s advertising business, which was reported at a total of $22.672 Billion this year, compared to the $19.413 Billion in ad revenues from last year. Alphabet’s total revenue from the second quarter in 2016 was $21.5 Billion.

Alphabet’s Operating Income is reported at $6.868 Billion this year compared to last year’s $4.132 Billion, while Net Income for both periods is reported at $6.26 Billion and $3.524 Billion respectively. Aside from Google’s Ad revenues which are a heavy contributor to Alphabet’s positive earnings this quarter, Google’s Other Revenues accounted for $3.09 Billion which was up from $2.172 Billion the same time last year, while Google’s Other Bets Revenues were reported at $248 Million this quarter, which is a small bump up from the Other Bets Revenues in Q2 of 2016, set at $185 Million. Google’s Other Bets lost $772 Million this quarter, and while that seems like a lot, it’s actually down from the same time last year. In 2016, Alphabet reported Google’s Other Bets losses at $885 Million.

Meanwhile, other areas of Google’s segment of the earnings are also up, with Google Segment Revenues increasing from $21.315 Billion in Q2 of 2016 to $25.762 Billion in Q2 of 2017. As for Google’s Operating Income, the Q2 earnings report shows an increase up to $7.803 Billion this year, which is up from $6.990 Billion at the same time last year. Alphabet saw increases in both Aggregate Paid Clicks from Q2 of last year to Q2 of this year as well as from Q1 of this year to Q2 of this year. The APC increase from Q2 2016 to Q2 2017 is up 52 percent, while the increase from Q1 to Q2 of 2017 is up 12 percent. Paid Clicks on Google Properties also saw an increase in these two areas, jumping up 61 percent from Q2 of last year, while they increased by 15 percent from the first quarter of this year. Google’s earnings report fell on the same day as the company reported that Google’s CEO, Sundar pichai, would be joining on as one of Alphabet’s board members.