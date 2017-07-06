Alleged Vivo X11 Surfaces On Geekbench With Android Nougat

The alleged Vivo X11 has just surfaced on Geekbench under the ‘vivo vivo 1717’ codename. This listing popped up on the site on July 5, which was yesterday, and it reports that the device ships with the Snapdragon 660 64-bit octa-core SoC, which is Qualcomm’s best mid-range processor at the moment. Android 7.1.1 Nougat is also listed by Geekbench, though the site does not reveal what can we expect as far as RAM is concerned.

This handset managed to score 1,620 points in the single-core, and 5,851 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench. The Vivo X9 and the Vivo X9 Plus were introduced back in November last year, and the Vivo X9s and the Vivo X9s Plus are expected to launch later today. Having said that, the Vivo X11 is expected to land in Q4 this year, and it seems like Vivo will, once again, include a mid-range processor inside of the device, which is not that surprising, but its specs in general will be nothing to scoff at. The Vivo X11 is expected to sport 4GB or 6GB of RAM on the inside, and the company’s Funtouch UI will ship on top of Google’s operating system. Chances are that Vivo is planning to include a fingerprint scanner on the front side of the device, even though the company shown off the in-display fingerprint scanning technology recently, but that tech will not be available until next year, so the Vivo X11 probably won’t ship with anything like that.

Now, the alleged Vivo X11 surfaced at the end of last month, and the design that surfaced differentiates from everything we’ve seen from the company thus far. The phone that surfaced resembles the LG G6 quite a bit, it comes with really thin bezels all around, and even though it looks really nice, chances are that this is not the Vivo X11. It is possible that Vivo is planning to release a whole new line of devices in order to compete with the Xiaomi Mi MIX and similar devices out there, but nothing has been confirmed just yet. The Vivo X11 will, almost certainly, be a mid-range smartphone with a really compelling front-facing camera, and really good specs, though its design probably won’t be as flashy as a recent leak hints it will. In any case, chances are we’ll see quite a few Vivo X11 leaks in the coming months, so stay tuned for that.