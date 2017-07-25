Alleged Nokia 2 With 1GB Of RAM Listed By Geekbench

The upcoming Nokia 2 has allegedly passed through the benchmarking website Geekbench, where some of its hardware characteristics seem to have been exposed. The smartphone’s name, codename, or model number have not been revealed, and the benchmarking tool refers to the device by the placeholder name “Unknown Heart.” Having said that, there’s no guarantee that this new entry in Geekbench’s database is the Nokia 2, but there are speculations that Finnish manufacturer HMD Global is currently testing the Nokia 2 in the popular benchmarking tool ahead of an eventual market release before the end of the year.

According to Geekbench, the alleged Nokia 2 is powered by a Qualcomm-made processor housing four CPU cores clocked at up to 1.27GHz. Previous reports have suggested that the Nokia 2 may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 system-on-chip (SoC), however seeing how the processor exceeds the 1.1GHz limit of the aforementioned chipset, there is a possibility that the device may be powered by the second version of the chip released a year later in 2015, namely the Snapdragon 212 housing four ARM Cortex-A7 cores clocked at up to 1.3 GHz. Other details revealed by the benchmarking tool include 1GB of RAM and the Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. As far as benchmark performance is concerned, the alleged Nokia 2 managed to score 422 points in the single-core test, 1,146 points in the multi-core benchmarks, and between 750 to 850 points in various memory tests.

Previous rumors have also suggested that the Nokia 2 will house a 5-inch display, presumably featuring a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The Nokia 2 is supposed to be the Finnish company’s entry-level Android-powered smartphone for this year, and according to a previous report based on some statements from HMD Global’s Marketing Director, the Nokia 2 should be announced within the next few months along with the Nokia 7 and Nokia 8. Given the market segment to which it belongs, the Nokia 2 should carry a budget-friendly price tag and will almost certainly lack some features usually found on contemporary mid-range smartphones, such as a fingerprint scanner. It’s also expected to be the first Android-powered Nokia smartphone to make use of on-screen navigation buttons, unlike the recently released Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and the Nokia 6.